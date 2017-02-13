Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are one adorable couple! The two are singer-songwriters signed to Sony Music Nashville; they met in 2013 during a songwriting session, when they were randomly put together to write.

Magic happened during that session, People reports: They wrote “Last Turn Home,” which Tim McGraw immediately loved (in fact, the next day, he decided to record it!).

“It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship,” says Morris. “It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever been a part of. It’s just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant.”

Morris and Hurd had known each other "for only a couple of years" before they began dating, "but there was always this writing chemistry in the room."

"Eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Morris adds. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?'”

Though it can be difficult because of their busy schedules, which Morris admits "are essentially opposite," they're able to lean on one another -- and understand how the other feels.

"You need someone there that gets what you’re going through," Morris says. "I’m lucky that he does.”

Flip through the photo gallery below to see Morris and Hurd together throughout their relationship. The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on March 24; they got married in 2018.