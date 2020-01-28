Maren Morris was among the nominees at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but fans didn't see her among the attendees at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Jan. 26). The pregnant country singer opted to skip the ceremony to spend a beautiful "babymoon" with her husband, Ryan Hurd, in a majestically rural part of Tennessee in preparation for welcoming their first child.

Morris turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself posed between two chairs on a wooden deck overlooking a lake and a foggy wooded area. She's cradling her pregnant belly in the photo, which she accompanied by writing, "back at the farm. #babymoon."

According to Morris' post, the picture was taken at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Morris shared more pictures to her Instagram Story, including some of Hurd.

Morris was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for Best Country/Duo Group Performance alongside her Highwomen bandmate, Brandi Carlile, for their duet on "Common." That award ended up going to Dan + Shay. Morris previously won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "My Church" in 2017, and she performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Hurd and Morris first met when they were both up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville, and they wed in March of 2018. They announced they were expecting their first child via social media on Oct. 22.

The couple are expecting a baby boy around March of 2020.