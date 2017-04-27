May 2017 Win Cash Official Rules

Contest Name: “Cat Country Cash Cow" (the “Contest”)

Contest Dates: April 3, 2017 to April 21, 2017 and May 15, 2017 to June 2, 2017

Station(s): KCTR FM - Cat Country 102.9(the "Station(s)")

Station Address: 27 N. 27th St.

Station City, State, Zip Code: Billings, MT, 59101

Station Telephone: 406-248-7827

Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Contest substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

The Company may conduct the Contest concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Contest as announced on the affected station. Participating stations are listed on APPENDIX A attached to these rules. For a current list of participating stations, send a request with a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "WIN CASH" CONTEST, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CONTESTING, 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.

1. Description of Contest/Participation.

1A. How to Enter:

Listen to participating radio stations each weekday April 3 – April 21, 2017, and May 15 – June 2, 2017 (Excluding Monday, May 29) for the on-air code word announcements made on each participating radio station. When the code word airs, listeners will be directed to go to the station’s website and enter the code on the contest page.

1B. How to Play:

Listen Monday through Friday between 6am and 6pm (LOCAL TIME) for the code word. There will be two codes announced daily, one between 6am and 12noon local time, and one between 12noon and 6pm local time. When the code word airs, listeners will go to the station’s website to enter that code word on the contest page by midnight each day local time. For each code word, Townsquare will select ONE winner who will receive (1) Prize package as described in Section 2. Prize(s) subject to full entry (to include winner’s name, address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, email address, availability requirements and other contest rules. The code words will be aired at the discretion of each participating Station on weekdays, Monday through Friday, two times per weekday during the times noted above. Code words will be aired no more than a total of fifty-eight (58) times throughout the duration of the Contest but may be aired less than the stated number of contest times at the discretion of each participating station. Odds of winning Contest depend on number of participants from this state and other states.

All participants are entered in a sweepstakes to win a grand prize of $1,000, subject to Stations' Social Sweeps terms and conditions. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected for each segment of the contest noted above.

1C. Technical Issues

Should a participating station(s) have a technical issue resulting in a code word not airing or airing at the incorrect time, station(s) will forfeit participation in the contest for the day/time that the code word was indented to broadcast. Technical issues include but are not limited to computer error, human error, off-air transmitter difficulties. Station(s) and Townsquare Media Inc. will not be held responsible for technical issues.

2. Prize(s).

Prize package for each single winner will be $1,000. Prize value is One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00). A total of fifty-eight (58) $1,000 prize packages will be given away on the air, and two (2) additional $1,000 bonus prize packages will be awarded through the station’s VIP club as described in (1.a.) above. Approximate total value of all prizes is sixty thousand dollars ($60,000).

Station will attempt to reach the contestant selected by phone and by email using the information provided by the contestant on station website before 10am local time the next business day. If contestant does not call back within 24 hours of that notification call, another winner will be selected and contestant will forfeit the Prize.

Winner must claim his/her prize from the Company at the participating Station awarding the prize, by the end of business day on Friday, June 16, 2017, or winner forfeits the Prize. Failure to claim the Prize constitutes forfeiture of the Prize. If forfeited, the Prize will remain property of the Company and another winner may or may not be selected. If a winner cannot be contacted by Friday, June 16, 2017, or is disqualified, the winner forfeits the Prize and the Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner at a time of its choosing prior to June 30, 2017, or not to award that winner's prize, in its sole discretion.

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for any other prize or equivalent prize.

3. Eligibility and Limitations.

Participants, winner(s) and guest(s) must be legal U.S. residents at least 18-years old as determined by the Company and reside in a participating Station’s Total Survey Area (“TSA”). Company reserves the right to refuse to award a prize. Winners are subject to a verification process to include winner's name, address, home phone number, work/cell phone number, and social security number. If a winner is disqualified, Company reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner's prize, in its sole discretion. Only one (1) prize per household for the Contest. Winners are eligible to win only once per lifetime in a Townsquare Media Inc. nationwide and/or group contest. Employees of the Company, the Contest's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term "immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as in-laws or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

4. Delivery Disclaimer.

The Company disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete an entry on website due to equipment malfunction, internet connection issues, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Company's control, or otherwise. The Company disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Entries must be made as detailed herein. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms are permitted. The Company is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant's ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest.

5. Publicity; Use of Personal Information.

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Company exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that the Company may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes on a worldwide basis in perpetuity.

6. Release.

By participating in the Contest, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the Company, parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies and their employees and agents of each, the Contest's sponsors and their respective employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize. In order to receive a prize, participants must sign an official waiver form provided by the Company.

7. Taxes.

Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Company, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

8. Conduct and Decisions.

By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of Company personnel. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Company will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Company's decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Company, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Company deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Company and are final. The Company may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion.

ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PARTICIPATION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

9. Miscellaneous.

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Company's release form to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The Company may substitute prizes, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time as announced on the Stations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Stations and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed envelope. All entries become the property of the Company and will not be returned. To be removed from our direct mail, email or fax lists, visit the main office of the Station during regular business hours, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with contest name to Townsquare Media 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.

10. Compliance with Law.

The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. Stations shall follow the applicable laws for conducting contests, including notice to the state attorney general or consumer affairs office, posting of a prize bond, furnishing lists of winners, running specific on-air disclaimers, providing specific written information about the Contest, etc. as required by local and state law.

11. Participating Radio Stations

The Company may conduct the Contest concurrently and simultaneously on several participating stations owned and or operated by the Company, and in various states, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during the Contest as announced on the affected station. Station participation in this contest during the contest dates may vary from day to day. Each station will announce participation. Stations participating in this contest may include all or some stations owned or operated by Townsquare Media, Inc. and/or other stations owned and/or operated by other companies. See Appendix A for the list of participating stations.