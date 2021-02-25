Montana Most Efficient in Administering COVID Vaccine

Federal data shows Montana is the most efficient state in the nation for administering doses received by the federal government.

Governor Greg Gianforte sent out a note of congratulations to all the healthcare workers who have worked so hard to give Montana that distinction.

“Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of our healthcare heroes Montana now leads the nation in efficiently administering the doses we receive from the federal government,” said Gianforte. “I encourage all Montanans to join me in recognizing our public health officials and healthcare workers for their fantastic work.”

As reported by National Public Radio, federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Montana leading the nation in percent of doses used with more than 93 percent.