Montana Most Efficient in Administering COVID Vaccine

Getty Images/Byjeng

Federal data shows Montana is the most efficient state in the nation for administering doses received by the federal government.

Governor Greg Gianforte sent out a note of congratulations to all the healthcare workers who have worked so hard to give Montana that distinction.

“Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of our healthcare heroes Montana now leads the nation in efficiently administering the doses we receive from the federal government,” said Gianforte. “I encourage all Montanans to join me in recognizing our public health officials and healthcare workers for their fantastic work.”

As reported by National Public Radio, federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Montana leading the nation in percent of doses used with more than 93 percent.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: CDC, Gianforte, Most Efficient, vaccine
Categories: Billings News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top