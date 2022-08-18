Montana Rancher Ranks His Favorite Beaches From Around the Globe

So times go by so quickly you can hardly keep up. In just a few weeks we will be kicking off our annual Flakes trip grand prize give-a-way.

I have had a really busy year and I'm already thinking about my naps coming on the beach. I love the ocean and the beach and was trying to put together my favorite ones and which ones I would not be afraid to recommend.

I'm not big on anything in the Pacific although I haven't been to Hawaii yet. Too rough and ugly sand.

The pier Credit: Patrick Laverdant loading...

The St Petersburg area is nice in Florida but there is one nicer and not far away from it. It's my all-time favorite, Siesta Key. You just can't get any better. Pure white sand that doesn't get hot in the summer. It's a ten.

Credit: Robert Mintzes Credit: Robert Mintzes loading...

The beach down in Santo Domingo was probably second or third on my list. The water was actually more beautiful than the sand.

Credit: Paul Mushaben via YouTube Credit: Paul Mushaben via YouTube loading...

Of course, Akumal where we are going this year has a great beach as well although it's not as wide as Siesta key but still beautiful in its own way with nice calm water on most days.

The water in Tulum and Ocho Rios, Jamaica is about the bluest water you have ever seen, it looks just like the pictures you see in the magazines.

Lovers Seat on the beach in Jamaica Credit: chrisuk1, Getty Images loading...

I know all of these fail in comparison to Fort Peck or the Tongue but they are pretty good if you want to get away.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

So start dreaming the qualifications will start very soon and you can experience one of the top-rated beaches in Mexico.

See ya tomorrow at 5