Morgan Wallen has permanently left the Nashville home he was outside of when a neighbor taped him using the N-word. The singer sold the four-bedroom residence earlier this month for $835,000.

Talking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Wallen revealed that he quickly left the home in February, after the news broke. Records at Redfin show that the sale closed on July 8, 23 days after it was listed. The sale price was also the asking price, and it reflects a 19 percent jump from the $700,000 he paid in April 2020. The house is described as open concept and features views of the Nashville skyline from an upper-level deck, as well as an oversized living room, eat-in kitchen and three full bathrooms.

Pictures show that the home was empty when it was listed. Particularly notable among the photos is a reclining chaise lounge made of tile in one of the showers. The 2,700-square-foot home was built in 2015.

Wallen spoke to GMA last week, marking his first interview since he was caught using the racist slur after a three-day bender with friends. He said he used the word in a playful manner, but recognized his ignorance in doing so.

"I was around some of my friends, and we say dumb stuff together," he remarked to Strahan.

Since the incident, Wallen says he has met with the Black Music Action Coalition and — along with this team — donated $500,000 to that group and others. When pressed on whether he thinks country music has a race problem, he said, "It would seem that way, yeah. I haven't really sat and thought about that."