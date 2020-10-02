Morgan Wallen is booked as the musical guest for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. The country share and the team behind the long-running late-night sketch comedy show shared the news on Friday (Oct. 2).

Wallen will make his SNL debut during the second episode of the show's 46th season, on Oct. 10. Musical guests generally perform twice during the 90-minute, live-from-New York City show, which begins at 11:30PM ET.

Comedian Bill Burr will be the host of the Saturday Night Live episode during which Wallen is performing. He's best known for his role in the AMC drama Breaking Bad.

SNL's 46th season begins on Saturday (Oct. 3), with the cast and crew back in their New York City studio after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced them to cut their 45th season short and put together a couple of from-home episodes. Performers Michael Che and Colin Jost recently shared with Jimmy Fallon that the cast is practicing social distancing and taking COVID-19 safety precautions as they prepare for the season premiere, and while the show will invite a limited in-studio audience, it's unclear if musical performance will take place in studio or remotely.

Despite the pandemic putting his 2020 touring plans on ice, Wallen is seeing his stock rise this year. His recent release "7 Summers" debuted atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming only the fifth song to start at the summit in the history of the chart since its inception in 1958, and the first to do so since 2017.

Wallen is reportedly working on a double album as his next full-length release, to follow his debut record, 2018's If I Know Me. He also recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Indigo Wilder.