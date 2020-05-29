MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard says nearly 500 soldiers and airmen from across the state have been activated in the Twin Cities.

Getty Images

Overnight soldiers supported multiple missions with Minneapolis Fire Station Six, provided security around the St. Paul Capitol Complex, and assisted with the State Patrol with disturbance support.

Getty Images

The soldiers and airmen are from the 34th Military Police Command in Stillwater, the 257th Military Police Company in Monticello, the 151st Field Artillery Battalion in Montevideo, the 147th Human Resources Company in Brooklyn Park, the 224th Transportation Company in Faribault, and the 133rd Airlift Wing.

Getty Images

Major General John Jensen says "our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate".

Getty Images

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed the executive order activating the National Guard Thursday.

Getty Images