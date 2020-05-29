Injustice Breeds More Injustice [Opinion]

Nothing helps you get over police injustice like a new 70-inch flat-screen TV that you were able to loot from Target. These people in Minneapolis who are destroying their city need to be found and incarcerated. Protests are justified but criminality is not. They are hurting their OWN community and businesses that help them survive. I hope these two cops are held accountable and receive a severe punishment for what they have started. But others who burn, destroy, and steal are not above the law either. Shame on Minneapolis officials who let this activity continue. HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND AND WE'LL SEE YA Monday AT 5.