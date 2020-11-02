New Music Rundown: Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums Coming in 2020
While 2020 has proven tough for music fans, with the cancellation of most live shows due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there's still stellar new music being released. A number of country and Americana names have announced their plans to drop new albums in the remaining months of 2020, after 10 months of great new tunes already.
The new music has come quickly since the start of the new year: Little Big Town, John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers, Ingrid Andress and Brandy Clark, among others, all released new music in the first few months of 2020, while the spring brought records from Kip Moore, Sara Evans and many more.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.
2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums
January
Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never
Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn
Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between
Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall
Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma
Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado
Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy
Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind
Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo
Jan. 24: Chase Rice, The Album, Part I
Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling
Jan. 31: The Lacs, Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits
Jan. 31: Jeremy Garrett, Circles
Jan. 31: Billy Ray Cyrus, The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset
January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans
February
Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP
Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5
Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever
Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light
Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz
Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You
Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home
Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce
Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright
Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely
Feb. 14: Puss N Boots, Sister
Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian
Feb. 21: Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith
Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return
Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen
Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips
Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream
Feb. 28: Midland, Live From the Palomino
Feb. 28: Sugarland, Bigger, Louder, Live EP
Feb. 28: Trea Landon, Dirt Road Dancin' EP
Feb. 28: Restless Road, Restless Road EP
March
March 4: Lady Antebellum, Live: In the Round
March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure
March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?
March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers
March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record
March 6: Lauren Alaina, Getting Good EP
March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova
March 13: Rachel Reinert, Into the Blue
March 13: The Shires, Good Years
March 13: Sam Doores, Sam Doores
March 20: Delta Rae, The Light
March 20: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea
March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof
March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red
March 27: Ingrid Andress, Lady Like
April
April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will
April 3: Sam Hunt, Southside
April 3: Logan Ledger, Logan Ledger
April 3: Ruthie Collins, Cold Comfort
April 3: Dave Barnes, Dreaming in Electric Blue
April 10: John Anderson, Years
April 10: Watkins Family Hour, Brother Sister
April 10: Maddie & Tae, The Way It Feels
April 17: Bobby Bare, Great American Saturday Night
April 17: The White Buffalo, On the Widow's Walk
April 24: Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels
April 24: Pam Tillis, Looking for a Feeling
April 24: Whitney Rose, We Still Go to Rodeos
April 24: Drake White, Stars EP
May
May 1: American Aquarium, Lamentations
May 1: Hot Country Knights, The K Is Silent
May 1: Kenny Chesney, Here and Now
May 1: James Robert Webb, James Robert Webb
May 8: Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2
May 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions
May 15: Travis Denning, Beer's Better Cold EP
May 15: Sara Evans, Copy That
May 15: Chase Rice, The Album, Part II
May 21: Margo Price, Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman
May 22: Reckless Kelly, American Jackpot / American Girls
May 22: Steve Earle & the Dukes, Ghosts of West Virginia
May 22: Craig Morgan, God, Family, Country
May 22: High Valley, Grew Up on That EP
May 22: Florida Georgia Line, 6-Pack EP
May 22: Jordan Davis, Jordan Davis EP
May 28: Mike and the Moonpies, Touch of You -- The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart
May 29: Kip Moore, Wild World
May 29: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil
May 29: Chris Bandi, Chris Bandi EP
June
June 5: Tyler Farr, Only Truck in Town EP
June 12: Gone West, Canyons
June 12 (postponed from May 1): Larkin Poe, Self Made Man
June 19: Clint Black, Out of Sane
June 19: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
June 26 (postponed from April 24): Corb Lund, Agricultural Tragic
June 26: Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand
July
July 3 (postponed from April 24): Willie Nelson, First Rose of Spring
July 3: Eric Paslay, Heartbeat Higher EP
July 10 (postponed from May 8): Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started
July 10: Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive
July 10: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Co-Starring
July 10: Joshua Ray Walker, Glad You Made It
July 10: The Jayhawks, XOXO
July 10: Jimmie Allen, Bettie James EP
July 17: The Texas Gentlemen, Floor It!!!
July 17 (postponed from May 1): Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter
July 24 (postponed from June 5): Courtney Marie Andrews, Old Flowers
July 24: Lori McKenna, The Balladeer
July 31: Mac McAnally, Once in a Lifetime
July 31: Rascal Flatts, How They Remember You EP
August
Aug. 7 (postponed from April 24): Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here
Aug. 7: Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Dirt and the Stars
Aug. 7: Cassadee Pope, Rise and Shine
Aug. 14: Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin' Back
Aug. 14: Eric Paslay, Nice Guy
Aug. 14 (postponed from June 12): Orville Peck, Show Pony EP
Aug. 14: Lindsay Ell, Heart Theory
Aug. 14: Caylee Hammack, If It Wasn't for You
Aug. 14: Kane Brown, Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP
Aug. 14: RaeLynn, Baytown EP
Aug. 14: Jon Pardi, Rancho Fiesta Sessions EP
Aug. 21: The Mavericks, en Español
Aug. 21: Josh Turner, Country State of Mind
Aug. 21: Tim McGraw, Here on Earth
Aug. 21: Old 97's, Twelfth
Aug. 21: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree
Aug. 21: Tucker Beathard, King
Aug. 28: Ruston Kelly, Shape & Destroy
Aug. 28: Colter Wall, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs
Aug. 28: Molly Tuttle, ... But I'd Rather Be With You
Aug. 28: The Avett Brothers, The Third Gleam
September
Sept. 4: Carolina Story, Dandelion
Sept. 4: Hardy, A Rock
Sept. 4: Lauren Alaina, Getting Over Him EP
Sept. 11: Waylon Payne, Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
Sept. 11: Elizabeth Cook, Aftermath
Sept. 11: Riley Green, If It Wasn't for Trucks
Sept. 11: Mickey Guyton, Bridges EP
Sept. 11: Kelsea Ballerini, Ballerini
Sept. 18: Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Part 1
Sept. 18: Luke Laird, Music Row
Sept. 18: Tyler Childers, Long Violent History
Sept. 25: The Band of Heathens, Stranger
Sept. 25: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Sept. 25: The War and Treaty, Hearts Town
Sept. 25: Lydia Loveless, Daughter
Sept. 25: Terri Clark, It's Christmas ... Cheers!
Sept. 25: Justin Moore, Live at the Ryman
Sept. 25: Granger Smith, Country Things, Vol. 1
Sept. 25: Filmore, State I'm In
October
Oct. 2: Brent Cobb, Keep 'Em on They Toes
Oct. 2: Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas
Oct. 2: Rascal Flatts, Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts: The Greatest Hits
Oct. 2: The Drive-By Truckers, The New OK
Oct. 9: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons
Oct. 16: Jeremy Ivey, Waiting Out the Storm
Oct. 16: Runaway June, When I Think About Christmas EP
Oct. 16: Tanya Tucker, Live From the Troubadour
Oct. 16: Trace Adkins, Ain't That Kind of Cowboy EP
Oct. 16: Matt Stell, Better Than That EP
Oct. 16: Parker McCollum, Hollywood Gold EP
Oct. 23: The Cadillac Three, Tabasco & Sweet Tea
Oct. 23: Maddie & Tae, We Need Christmas EP
Oct. 30: Cam, The Otherside
Oct. 30: Wynonna Judd, Recollections EP
November
Nov. 6: Home Free, Warmest Winter
Nov. 13: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Nov. 13: Josh Abbott Band, The Highway Tough
Nov. 13: Shenandoah, Every Road
Nov. 13: Easton Corbin, Didn't Miss a Beat EP
Nov. 20: Garth Brooks, Fun
Nov. 20: Garth Brooks, Triple Live Deluxe
Nov. 20: Lee Brice, Hey World
Nov. 20: Larkin Poe, Kindred Spirits
Nov. 20: Koe Wetzel, Sellout
Nov. 20: Kelsey Waldon, They'll Never Keep Us Down EP
Nov. 27: Granger Smith, Country Things, Vol. 2
December
Dec. 4: Russell Dickerson, Southern Symphony