While 2020 has proven tough for music fans, with the cancellation of most live shows due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there's still stellar new music being released. A number of country and Americana names have announced their plans to drop new albums in the remaining months of 2020, after 10 months of great new tunes already.

The new music has come quickly since the start of the new year: Little Big Town, John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers, Ingrid Andress and Brandy Clark, among others, all released new music in the first few months of 2020, while the spring brought records from Kip Moore, Sara Evans and many more.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.

2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums

January

Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never

Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn

Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between

Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall

Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma

Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado

Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy

Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind

Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo

Jan. 24: Chase Rice, The Album, Part I

Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling

Jan. 31: The Lacs, Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits

Jan. 31: Jeremy Garrett, Circles

Jan. 31: Billy Ray Cyrus, The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. 1: Sunset

January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans

February

Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP

Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5

Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever

Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light

Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz

Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You

Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home

Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce

Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright

Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely

Feb. 14: Puss N Boots, Sister

Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian

Feb. 21: Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith

Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return

Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen

Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips

Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream

Feb. 28: Midland, Live From the Palomino

Feb. 28: Sugarland, Bigger, Louder, Live EP

Feb. 28: Trea Landon, Dirt Road Dancin' EP

Feb. 28: Restless Road, Restless Road EP

March

March 4: Lady Antebellum, Live: In the Round

March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure

March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?

March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers

March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

March 6: Lauren Alaina, Getting Good EP

March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova

March 13: Rachel Reinert, Into the Blue

March 13: The Shires, Good Years

March 13: Sam Doores, Sam Doores

March 20: Delta Rae, The Light

March 20: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea

March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof

March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red

March 27: Ingrid Andress, Lady Like

April

April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will

April 3: Sam Hunt, Southside

April 3: Logan Ledger, Logan Ledger

April 3: Ruthie Collins, Cold Comfort

April 3: Dave Barnes, Dreaming in Electric Blue

April 10: John Anderson, Years

April 10: Watkins Family Hour, Brother Sister

April 10: Maddie & Tae, The Way It Feels

April 17: Bobby Bare, Great American Saturday Night

April 17: The White Buffalo, On the Widow's Walk

April 24: Lucinda Williams, Good Souls Better Angels

April 24: Pam Tillis, Looking for a Feeling

April 24: Whitney Rose, We Still Go to Rodeos

April 24: Drake White, Stars EP

May

May 1: American Aquarium, Lamentations

May 1: Hot Country Knights, The K Is Silent

May 1: Kenny Chesney, Here and Now

May 1: James Robert Webb, James Robert Webb

May 8: Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2

May 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Reunions

May 15: Travis Denning, Beer's Better Cold EP

May 15: Sara Evans, Copy That

May 15: Chase Rice, The Album, Part II

May 21: Margo Price, Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman

May 22: Reckless Kelly, American Jackpot / American Girls

May 22: Steve Earle & the Dukes, Ghosts of West Virginia

May 22: Craig Morgan, God, Family, Country

May 22: High Valley, Grew Up on That EP

May 22: Florida Georgia Line, 6-Pack EP

May 22: Jordan Davis, Jordan Davis EP

May 28: Mike and the Moonpies, Touch of You -- The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart

May 29: Kip Moore, Wild World

May 29: Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil

May 29: Chris Bandi, Chris Bandi EP

June

June 5: Tyler Farr, Only Truck in Town EP

June 12: Gone West, Canyons

June 12 (postponed from May 1): Larkin Poe, Self Made Man

June 19: Clint Black, Out of Sane

June 19: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

June 26 (postponed from April 24): Corb Lund, Agricultural Tragic

June 26: Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand

July

July 3 (postponed from April 24): Willie Nelson, First Rose of Spring

July 3: Eric Paslay, Heartbeat Higher EP

July 10 (postponed from May 8): Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started

July 10: Brett Eldredge, Sunday Drive

July 10: Ray Wylie Hubbard, Co-Starring

July 10: Joshua Ray Walker, Glad You Made It

July 10: The Jayhawks, XOXO

July 10: Jimmie Allen, Bettie James EP

July 17: The Texas Gentlemen, Floor It!!!

July 17 (postponed from May 1): Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter

July 24 (postponed from June 5): Courtney Marie Andrews, Old Flowers

July 24: Lori McKenna, The Balladeer

July 31: Mac McAnally, Once in a Lifetime

July 31: Rascal Flatts, How They Remember You EP

August

Aug. 7 (postponed from April 24): Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here

Aug. 7: Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Dirt and the Stars

Aug. 7: Cassadee Pope, Rise and Shine

Aug. 14: Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin' Back

Aug. 14: Eric Paslay, Nice Guy

Aug. 14 (postponed from June 12): Orville Peck, Show Pony EP

Aug. 14: Lindsay Ell, Heart Theory

Aug. 14: Caylee Hammack, If It Wasn't for You

Aug. 14: Kane Brown, Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP

Aug. 14: RaeLynn, Baytown EP

Aug. 14: Jon Pardi, Rancho Fiesta Sessions EP

Aug. 21: The Mavericks, en Español

Aug. 21: Josh Turner, Country State of Mind

Aug. 21: Tim McGraw, Here on Earth

Aug. 21: Old 97's, Twelfth

Aug. 21: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree

Aug. 21: Tucker Beathard, King

Aug. 28: Ruston Kelly, Shape & Destroy

Aug. 28: Colter Wall, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs

Aug. 28: Molly Tuttle, ... But I'd Rather Be With You

Aug. 28: The Avett Brothers, The Third Gleam

September

Sept. 4: Carolina Story, Dandelion

Sept. 4: Hardy, A Rock

Sept. 4: Lauren Alaina, Getting Over Him EP

Sept. 11: Waylon Payne, Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me

Sept. 11: Elizabeth Cook, Aftermath

Sept. 11: Riley Green, If It Wasn't for Trucks

Sept. 11: Mickey Guyton, Bridges EP

Sept. 11: Kelsea Ballerini, Ballerini

Sept. 18: Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Part 1

Sept. 18: Luke Laird, Music Row

Sept. 18: Tyler Childers, Long Violent History

Sept. 25: The Band of Heathens, Stranger

Sept. 25: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Sept. 25: The War and Treaty, Hearts Town

Sept. 25: Lydia Loveless, Daughter

Sept. 25: Terri Clark, It's Christmas ... Cheers!

Sept. 25: Justin Moore, Live at the Ryman

Sept. 25: Granger Smith, Country Things, Vol. 1

Sept. 25: Filmore, State I'm In

October

Oct. 2: Brent Cobb, Keep 'Em on They Toes

Oct. 2: Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas

Oct. 2: Rascal Flatts, Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts: The Greatest Hits

Oct. 2: The Drive-By Truckers, The New OK

Oct. 9: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Oct. 16: Jeremy Ivey, Waiting Out the Storm

Oct. 16: Runaway June, When I Think About Christmas EP

Oct. 16: Tanya Tucker, Live From the Troubadour

Oct. 16: Trace Adkins, Ain't That Kind of Cowboy EP

Oct. 16: Matt Stell, Better Than That EP

Oct. 16: Parker McCollum, Hollywood Gold EP

Oct. 23: The Cadillac Three, Tabasco & Sweet Tea

Oct. 23: Maddie & Tae, We Need Christmas EP

Oct. 30: Cam, The Otherside

Oct. 30: Wynonna Judd, Recollections EP

November

Nov. 6: Home Free, Warmest Winter

Nov. 13: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Nov. 13: Josh Abbott Band, The Highway Tough

Nov. 13: Shenandoah, Every Road

Nov. 13: Easton Corbin, Didn't Miss a Beat EP

Nov. 20: Garth Brooks, Fun

Nov. 20: Garth Brooks, Triple Live Deluxe

Nov. 20: Lee Brice, Hey World

Nov. 20: Larkin Poe, Kindred Spirits

Nov. 20: Koe Wetzel, Sellout

Nov. 20: Kelsey Waldon, They'll Never Keep Us Down EP

Nov. 27: Granger Smith, Country Things, Vol. 2

December

Dec. 4: Russell Dickerson, Southern Symphony