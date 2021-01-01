These Were the Top-Selling Americana and Folk Albums of 2020

Five and a half years after its release, Chris Stapleton's Traveller remains a top seller. In fact, the country superstar's debut album is the best-selling Americana / folk record of 2020, according to Billboard.

Stapleton's first-ever release as an artist tops the year-end Americana / Folk Albums chart. It's one of two albums from the singer and songwriter to earn a spot in the Top 10, actually. The other? Nope, it's not his newest release, Starting Over -- it's 2017's From A Room, Vol. 1.

The Lumineers also earn two spots in the Americana / Folk Albums year-end Top 10, but neither album is their newest, 2019's III. Two pairs of greatest hits albums, by two folk icons, are also among the best-selling Americana and folk albums of the year.

Classic is the name of the game in this Top 10, really: Not a single one of these albums was released in 2020. Not counting the hits packages, the oldest project on the list turned 15 this year!

Here's the rundown of the 10 best-selling Americana and folk albums of 2020: