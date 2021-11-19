Niblings. Have Montanans Heard This Insane “Woke” New Term?

This is yet another news story that reminds me how thankful I am to live in Montana. Do you have nieces and nephews? Have you heard this insane new term that the radical "woke" Left thinks you should use to describe your nieces and nephews?

Niblings. Yes, you heard me right. The insane new term they want you to use to describe your nieces and nephews is "niblings."

I was chatting with David Knobel, a very cool lawyer here in Montana who also hosts his own podcast on Twitch.TV. The last time I caught up with him he went over this hilarious story from The New York Times about all the "woke" terms that the Left thinks you should be using.

It reminded me of when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest took place in Billings, Montana. I saw a sign that read something about how BIPOC supports defunding the police. BIPOC, for those who don't know, is supposedly some woke term for "black, indigenous, and people of color." The whole sign was absurd if you ask me. They're claiming Native Americans support defunding the police at the same time two major Native American tribes, the Crow and Northern Cheyenne, were asking for MORE law enforcement in their communities.

Anyway, David was telling me how we should start talking about the absurd "woke term of the week" now because the linguistic gymnastics are so crazy in this country right now.

So, here's your woke word of the week: niblings- the gender neutral term you are supposed to use for nieces and nephews (according to the Left anyway).

The Twitter reactions to the Libs of Tik Tok were pretty comical too. The Washington Examiner has the rundown:

"Doesn’t that also mean taking a small bite of something? Why in the hell would you call them niblings?" another confused commenter asked. "I am convinced the people profiled on @libsoftiktok sit around a bar somewhere and make wagers over who can make up the most ridiculous word and get attention after making a TikTok video," a third commenter speculated.