NICU Doc Weighs in on Supporting LR 131 in Montana

If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act."

The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even after a botched abortion, that the baby should receive care. You may have noticed several news articles on the topic by left-leaning media outlets here in Montana.

Earlier this week, I shared the perspective of an abortion survivor here in Montana who weighed in with why she supports LR-131. We also were able to catch up with a doctor who runs a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU as they are often referred to.

According to her bio:

Dr. Robin Pierucci, M.D. is a wife, mother, clinical neonatologist, and medical director of a 50-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). She completed her residency in pediatrics as well as her fellowship in neonatology at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin. She also has a master’s degree in Bioethics from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed the National Catholic Bioethics Center ethics certificate course."

If you have never been inside of a NICU facility here in Montana, you will quickly get a lump in your throat when you see these precious little babies being cared for. You will also be amazed at how tiny and how premature these babies may be born, but still go on to survive and live incredible and productive lives.

So what does a NICU doctor have to say about why she is supporting LR-131? Here's the full audio of our chat with Dr. Robin Pierucci: