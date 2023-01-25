OMG! Cutest Puppies for Adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Wet Nose Wednesday best day ever!

Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Town Square Media Billings because we get to meet dogs like this litter of shmoopie puppies! YVAS visited us today with two of the pups. There are 7 babies total, 4 boys and 3 girls.

Credit: Rachel Helgeson Credit: Rachel Helgeson loading...

These pups were surrendered along with their mama which is quite sad. Her name is Nala and she's also up for adoption! See her proud mama photo below.

Credit: Tiifany With YVAS Credit: Tiifany with YVAS loading...

The pups are ready for families!

These gorgeous puppies have been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now, but have also been in a foster home so they can grow big and strong for their new families. I'm holding a girl pup below, and she just wanted to sleep in my arms. Just precious.

Credit: Rachel Helgeson Credit: Rachel Helgeson I call her: Shmoopie baby girl. loading...

Getting dogs fixed to help decrease the population of homeless animals

The puppies got spayed and neutered, all their vaccines and are ready to go to their (hopefully) forever homes. Nala, the mama dog, also got spayed so another little accident doesn't happen to her. ❤

attachment-YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

Personality of pups

These puppies were sleepy upon their arrival to our studios, but after lots of attention and cuddles, they were ready to explore! Their fur is still soft and of course they have that puppy breath we all love.

They stole the hearts of our team, and possibly a couple pups will get adopted into Town Square Media teammates’ homes. If you want a pup, expect to get him or her trained, since they’re only 7 weeks young. I suspect these babies will go quick!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Credit: Rachel Helgeson loading...

The Puppies' Breed

These black and white pups (YVAS guesses) are a border collie, lab, pit bully mix. The pups are mostly black and white with spots like a collie. Some of the pups are all black.

Credit: Rachel Helgeson Credit: Rachel Helgeson loading...

These shmoopie babies are neutered and vaccinated and micro-chipped.

If you’d like more information on the litter of puppies contact Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. They are closed Wednesdays for cleaning.

More about YVAS

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007 and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.