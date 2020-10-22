Pack The Place In Pink Goes Virtual Because of COVID-19

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this is the time of year when we would usually be holding the annual Pack the Place in Pink, but like everything else, we are limited in the way Pack the Place in Pink can fundraise. This year Pack the Place, Grit and Grace t-shirts, and other items can only be purchased at Albertson's in the Heights with the silent auction being held online. The online auction is underway and runs through Saturday, October 24 on the Pack the Place in Pink Facebook page. All proceeds stay in Montana to help those battling breast cancer.

Thanks to all of the sponsors who continue to support Pack the Place in Pink. Our corporate sponsors this year are 97.1 KIS FM, Paddock Heating & Cooling, Billings Clinic, The Grand Bar & Grill, Yellowstone Electric Company, US Foods, Velum Skin, and Laser Center - Dr. Cheryl, TruNorth Steel, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Schellinger Construction, Sibanye-Stillwater, Cat Country 102.9, McAllister Inn/McAllister Cabins, Johnson Metal Works and Bobcat Athletics.

Also thanks to the many supporting sponsors, The 1145 Club, Altana Federal Credit Union, Archie Cochrane Ford, Avitus Group, The Bank of Bridger, Joliet, & Red Lodge, The Bank of the Rockies, Berry's Cherries, Bethany Hein - New York Life, Billings Clinic - Miles City. Billings Family YMCA, Billings Fire Department , Billings OB-GYN, Carbone's Pizza ,CARSTAR Auto Body Specialists, Cascade Nut & Bolt Inc., Church for the City (previously City Church), Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning Computers Unlimited ,Cushing Terrell (formerly CTA) Eide Bailly, Electrical Consultants, Inc., Elevated Home Crafters, Eric Rude - New York Life, Farmers Insurance Jason Ascheman Agency, FirstMark Construction, Gnerer Electric, Granite Health and Fitness, Great American Bagel, Heights Albertsons, Heights Dairy Queen, Heights Dental - Jason Vaira DMD, Heights Eyecare, Hyalite Engineers, Lake Hills Golf, LaVie, Maaco Auto Body, Midland West Manufacturing, Mike McElvain - State Farm Insurance, One Source Lighting, Passages, Peak Machining Group, Pharmacy 1, RedBird Coffee - Ron & Helen Naffziger, Rocky Mountain Seamless Rain Gutters & Roofing, St. Vincent Frontier Cancer Center, Stewart Title, Stifel Investments, Stockman Bank, The Sport Center, Tupperware - Sandy Wilson/Denise Jones, Universal Athletic Services, Wheat Montana, Yellowstone Electric, The Yogo Inn and Zimmerman Portrait Designs.