Pack The Hills In Pink At Lake Hills Golf

The Annual Pack the Hills in Pink Golf Tournament to benefit Pack the Place in Pink is Friday, July 24th at Lake Hills Golf Course at 1930 Clubhouse Way. The tournament is a four person scramble with a 1pm shot gun start. Cost is $400 per four person team or $125 for individual entry. Your entry fees include green fees, cart, and dinner. To register your team call Lake Hills Golf Course at (406) 252-9244. All of the proceeds from the Pack the Hills in Pink Tournament go to the Pack the Place in Pink organization.

Pack the Place in Pink is a not-for-profit whose mission is to help local, Montana breast cancer patients. PPP has given assistance to patients all across Montana with other schools/locations holding events to raise funds.

Here are some educational facts for you about Pack the Place in Pink:

PPP began in 2007, with a volleyball team who loved their coach Vicki Carle, who was battling breast cancer.

Since 2011 thru June 2020, PPP has given $537,000 in financial support to 517 women in 84 communities in Montana.

In 2019, PPP gave $107,000 to 105 women

Out of every $1.00 given to PPP as a donation or netted from fundraising events, only 5.5 cents is used to operate PPP…. 94.5 cents is given directly to women battling breast cancer.

Operating expenses include insurance, postage, accounting & tax fees, computer supplies, etc.

Sponsorships on the back of the annual PPP t-shirts accounted for 40% of the total proceeds in 2019 – THANK YOU SPONSORS!

You can learn more about Pack the Place in Pink and how to get involved or ask for assistance at packtheplaceinpink.org or on their Facebook page.

Pack the Place in Pink

501(c)(3) organization

Tax ID#45-3675220