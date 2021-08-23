If you've been out to eat in Billings recently, you will notice that some establishments have been forced to change their hours of operations, and other restaurants are having to close all together.

Some national fast-food chains with locations in Yellowstone County have gone to drive-in service only, while other local restaurants are just struggling to stay open due to a lack of help.

A posted sign at the Cracker Barrel in Billings asked for customers patience because of limited servers over the weekend, and The Sassy Biscuit Company in Downtown Billings had to briefly close in late July because there weren't enough workers.

Sassy Biscuit Co. reopened August 12 and is back to serving "delicious southern comfort breakfast food 7 days a week."

Another one of Billings' favorite cafes announced that they will be closing at the end of the week. According to the Harper and Madison Facebook page, the "neighborhood patisserie" at 3115 10th Avenue North will be "closing this chapter on Saturday, August 28."

In what owners called "a lovely ride," Harper and Madison says they've served over 130,000 cups of coffee, and over 50,000 caramel rolls since they opened.

Fans shared memories of the cafe on Facebook, with Molly Friesen saying she "made a tradition of getting good coffee and caramel rolls after having three of our babies instead of hospital breakfasts. A sweet story, indeed." Heather Ohs said on Facebook that the coconut cake from Harper and Madison "helped ease heartaches and loss along the way. This corner spot will always hold a special place for me."

After hinting they may have to close "possibly forever", another favorite family spot in Yellowstone County has confirmed they "have closed until further notice."

The Amusement Park Drive-In announced about a month ago they were considering closing the drive-in because there was "no help available," and the way movies are now being released directly to streaming services was also hurting attendance.

In a post on their Facebook page earlier this month, Amusement Park Drive-In confirmed they are now closed indefinitely, but added they "may have an event this fall."

While there was speculation the Drive-In was for sale, a post on their Facebook page last week said "It is not for sale, we are not going to sell. We are taking this time to do a re-set and are TRYING to figure things out for next season."

