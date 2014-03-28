If it bleeds, we can kill it. You'll be able to put that line to the test as The Predator becomes available in 'Call of Duty: Ghosts' as part of the new "Devastation Map Pack" released by Infinity Ward.

As 'Predator' showed, it's not easy to kill a Predator alien. It ripped Dillon's arm off for God's sake! And, let's not even get into poor Mac. It takes a warrior with the heart, guts and balls of steel like Dutch to be able to kill a Predator. You think you've got what it takes?

Yesterday, 'Call of Duty' developer Infinity Ward teased the latest downloadable content for 'Call of Duty: Ghosts' on Instagram and the footage shows one panicked soldier walking through a Central American landscape (there's even a choppah!). Soon, we hear the trademark Predator growl and all bets are off for this poor sap.

There have been multiple attempts to adapt 'Predator' to the video game world and almost all have sucked. Seriously, what is even going on here? With any luck, this new addition to 'Call of Duty' will change that. After all, it IS one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of all-time.

The new DLC launches on Xbox 360 and Xbox One on April 3 though there's been no official confirmation on what will be involved as the Predator joins the fray. Will you be able to play as a Predator? Previously, 'Halloween' character Michael Myers showed up in "Onslaught," the first 'Call of Duty: Ghosts' DLC pack, but was just a brief cameo. Hopefully we'll get more out of the predator.

What we do know is that the "Devastation" pack includes four new maps (Behemoth, Collision, Ruins and Unearthed) and is the second chapter of a four-player co-op story, Extinction.