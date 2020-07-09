Questions for School District 2 Still Remaining

As you know, I have been pressuring School District 2 to come forward with their plan for school this year. I checked the update done by the Superintendent and we know they are planning to go live Aug 24. That's it, that's all I got from his message.

School has been shut down since March. People need to plan now. We are so administrative heavy we should already have multiple plans in place. We have people whose job deal with this very thing and they got 3.2 million dollars from the feds to help, according to the Billings Gazette.

Moms and dads need to know now. Will there be buses? What is the new requirement for attendance? Do we need masks? Do I need high-speed internet at home? What about a Chrome Book or an iPad? Do I need to get a sitter or daycare? Do couples need to change shifts so someone is home? Will there be lunch served at school? What if my child has asthma? Will they be going all day or half days or every other day? Are they going to have temperature checks done each day? What if they are asymptomatic, do they still go?

I'm just a dumb farmer and I have all these questions that I can't find the answers to on their Facebook page. In their defense, I wonder if they are waiting on our county health director. He was sure able to come up with all the new rules and restrictions for bars, restaurants, churches, and bowling alleys in a hurry. What about the schools? Parents need a plan A and a plan B, NOW. Not August 15th.

See ya tomorrow at 5 for a special story.