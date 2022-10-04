Reality TV is Trash, So Here’s My Ideas for Montana

Get our free mobile app

Okay okay, one of my guiltiest pleasures is seeing people go through very uncomfortable situations on Reality TV.

Growing up with Jerry Springer, the King of Trash TV, I think many people feel the same. You just can't look away sometimes...

I indulged on my ideas for Montana-Themed Reality TV Shows that I'd probably watch.

1. It’s like a bad joke; a hunter and an animal rights activist walk into a bar... but for real.

The Hunter will volunteer at a no kill farm in Montana, eat vegan food, and spend time loving with the animals. The activist will go on a hunt, help process the animal, and hopefully the two individuals will find common ground...maybe even love.

2. Cowboy Lifestyle on a Ranch in Billings, MT

Hot shirtless guys, sweaty, cowboy hats, and lots of horse poop. Think “Yellowstone,” but in real life. Drama, fighting, and lots of hotties. Nothing like a bunch of testosterone-filled dudes bucking around for entertainment... See what I did there?

3. Real World MTV R anch H ouse in Billings, MT

We fill the Ranch House with half conservatives and half liberals and watch the chaos unfold. Because that is FOR SURE; it would be chaotic. But at least the people will be pretty?? (Insert Awkward Silence)

Seeing them come to some sort of agreement would be lovely for society to see. But we know that probably wouldn’t happen.

3. Real Housewives of Montana

The richest women of Montana all competing with each other constantly about who’s the prettiest, richest, and has the best...truck. Nothing like a bunch of catty, affluent, women here to remind you how broke you actually are.

4. A Lifestyle Game Show in D owntown Billings

We would take two opposite singles that live in Billings; it will be Montana ranchers and bougie Montana yuppies. Yes bougie yuppies live here...it's not all ranchers and free spirits.

These potential love birds try doing new things, the opposite of what they usually do. Yuppies will shovel poop, clean pig pens, feed the animals, then served a homestyle farm-to-table dinner. NO sushi here, honey!

The Rancher s

These people will get mani/ pedis, go to a sip and paint class, and end the day with a hibachi grill dinner filled with rich veggies and sauces. No meat and potatoes here cowboys. I know how you feel about your food. That's the entertainment.

5. Amazing Race Montana Style

Teams will t ravel all over the treasure state via bikes, hot air balloons, kayaks , horseback , and mountain climbing.

Think “Rat Race” with Cuba Gooding Jr. And Mr. Beans with a cash prize for being clever enough to figure out the Montana-themed clues. Absolute TV gold!

Keep in mind...

These are meant to be silly... you think I want reality TV here? in Billings, MT??

NOPE. But you never know what can happen in this Treasure State.