Scotty McCreery Gets His Wisdom Teeth Pulled

He may be one of the hottest new superstars in country music, but Scotty McCreery is not immune to the perils of painful dental procedures. The 'Water Tower Town' singer took to his official Twitter on Wednesday morning (Jan. 2) to share the news that he was going under the knife to remove his wisdom teeth today.

"On the way to the doctor. Wisdom teeth out today. Hopefully there arent any strange tweets from me today, cause I will be out of it…" McCreery tweeted this morning at the crack of dawn.

Apparently, the routine procedure was a short one -- the singer hopped back on the social media platform just two hours later to inform his legion of loyal followers that the removal went as planned.

"Wheeeeeeew wee.. Feelin goood. Its gonna be a sportscenter and couch day for me. Bring on the yogurt/jello/ and most importantly, ice cream," shared McCreery.

With a tour schedule that resumes in early February, the 'Idol' winner has mere weeks to recover from the painful oral surgery. McCreery will also continue work on his sophomore project, the follow-up to his 2011 platinum-selling debut disc, 'Clear as Day,'