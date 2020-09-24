All the cliffhangers, scandals, and unanswered questions will come to a dramatic conclusion in the 23 Floors with The Flakes Season 2 Finale that will debut on Friday (9/24).

We don't expect the 23 Floors season to end like the TV series Yellowstone did this year, with explosions and shootings, but you never know what may conspire during that 50 second elevator ride with Mark and Paul.

If you've got a question to ask The Breakfast Flakes, this is your last chance to get it answered before the year ends, and we've got a bonus if your question is used in the 23 Floors season finale. Win a "History of Cat Country" t-shirt if Mark and Paul respond to you in our final episode of the year, and here's how to submit your question:

To get you caught up for the '23 Floors with The Flakes' season 2 finale, bing watch these TOP 5 Most Watched episodes from the second season:

If you've not visited the Cat Country 102.9 store, we've got some new t-shirt designs that were inspired by Mark and Paul. Plus the 189th Montana Redneck Battalion hoodies, and long sleeve t-shirts, perfect for the fall season. CLICK HERE to SHOP!