The Perfect Gift For Wine-Drinking Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’

For being someone who talks a lot, you might be surprised to learn that I have a hard time composing my blog each day. Many days I struggle to find a topic. When that happens, (like it has today) I go look at the pictures on my phone. And that's why I'm blogging about Walking Dead Wine.

Yep, the only photo on my phone that wasn't a picture of something in my Facebook feed was the picture of the wine.

I was in a liquor store the other day (shocking, I know) and stopped to snap a picture.

I looked it up and they've been selling it since 2016. I'm not a wine drinker so I had not seen it before. But, now I know that there are four different varieties. Two types have a "walker" on the bottle, one has Carl, and one features a gal with a sword who looks nothing like Michonne, who carries the sword in the TV series.

Got a friend who likes zombies AND wine? Here you go.