Report: Blake Shelton and ‘The Voice’ Pushed From September Television Lineup

Blake Shelton and the coaches on The Voice won't return to television this September as planned. The show is being replaced on NBC by American Ninja Warrior for a few weeks — the singing reality series just isn't going to be ready on time.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani are the other three coaches on Season 19 of The Voice, and while a firm premiere date was never announced by NBC, Deadline is reporting that American Ninja Warrior is taking its 8-10PM ET start time on Sept. 7, with Variety summarizing sources with knowledge who say the show will not be ready on time.

The news isn't totally shocking, as Shelton expressed some concern about plans to restart the show after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Man, but the waves of bad news that keep coming out of California, especially Southern California," he told SiriusXM the Highway in July. "It’s on my calendar still, but every day seems like a new world we wake up in. I still hope we can get it in and I know they created a safe situation for us, but we will see what happens."

Shelton and Stefani were to leave his Oklahoma ranch for Los Angeles to begin filming in late July or early August. Season 18 was taped mostly remotely, with Shelton on location from his home in Middle America, but the audition process was scheduled to start on site.

NBC and The Voice have not responded to reports of a delay on social media.

Clarkson has been a coach since Season 14 and has won several times, but the television talkshow host recently found a new temporary gig replacing an injured Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent on NBC. So far she's only been announced as a judge for this week.

Shelton continues to promote his new duet with girlfriend Stefani. "Happy Anywhere" follows their No. 1 hit "Nobody But You."