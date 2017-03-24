Thomas Rhett’s Brand-New Single Will Feature Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett has revealed the details for his next single: The song is called "Craving You" ... and it features Maren Morris.

"Craving You" is one of the new songs that Rhett has been performing live during his Home Team Tour. The track fuses country, rock and pop, and is all about the addictive nature of being in love: “Never had something that I can’t walk away from / Girl, my self-control’s so paralyzed,” Rhett sings in "Craving You." “When it comes to you, no, I ain’t got no patience / There’s something about you that I just can’t fight.”

Written by Julian Bunetta and Dave Barnes, "Craving You" came out of a co-writing session that Rhett was supposed to be part of as well; however, the singer got sick and couldn't make it. When the guys sent Rhett the track, the artist recalls, he was "blown away by the longing-ness of the story" and loved its '80s vibe. Rhett calls the song "a little bit emotional, a little bit tense," and adds that working with Morris was "amazing."

"It was so nice to be able to work with -- you know, there's a lot of females that are killing it right now, and Maren is definitely one of those girls whose voice is just undeniably powerful and soulful, and on top of that, [she's] just a really, really sweet person to work with," Rhett says. "I think she just adds so much life and so much intensity to this song."

"Craving You" will be available on Friday (March 31) at 12AM ET; it is the first single from Rhett's forthcoming third studio album. Rhett will be performing the song on the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2.

Rhett kicked off his Home Team Tour in late February; Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson and Ryan Hurd are acting as special guests throughout the trek. Rhett will be headlining Country Jam 2017 in Colorado this June, and he and wife Lauren are preparing for the arrival of both a biological baby girl and a child they're adopting from Africa.

