Three Wyoming Cowboys earn All-Conference honors

Keegan Cryder (pictured), Xazavian Valladay and Chad Muma were all named to the Mountain West All-Conference team Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas./ UW courtesy photo

LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Conference football team on Thursday in conjunction with 2021 Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas, Nev. Three University of Wyoming juniors were named to the team. Running back Xazavian Valladay, center Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma were all named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team in voting by conference media members.

Wyoming was one of five Mountain West schools with three or more individuals on the 2021 Preseason All-Conference team. Wyoming and San Diego State each had three individuals named to the team.

Nevada, Boise State and San Jose State each had four players on the team.

Valladay has been selected as a First Team All-Mountain West honoree at the conclusion of the past two seasons in voting by conference head coaches and media. He also led the Mountain West in rushing in both 2019 and 2020 and ranked No. 17 in the nation in 2020 (110.0 rushing yards per game) and 18th in 2019 (105.4 rushing yards per game).

Cryder was a First Team All-Mountain West selection in 2020 after earning Second Team All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore in 2019. He helped Wyoming rank No. 14 in the nation in rushing offense in 2020 and No. 23 in 2019.

Muma earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2020.  It was the first All-Mountain West honor of his career. He led the Mountain West in tackles in 2020 and ranked No. 3 in the nation, averaging 11.8 tackles per game, while leading a Cowboy defense that ranked No. 16 in total defense, No. 21 in rushing defense and No. 24 in scoring defense.

Of the 25 individuals selected to this year's Preseason All-MW team, 17 were seniors and eight were juniors.

 

2021 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB        Carson Strong                Jr.         Nevada

WR       Romeo Doubs                 Sr.        Nevada

WR       Khalil Shakir                   Sr.        Boise State

RB        Xazavian Valladay        Jr.        Wyoming

RB        Ronnie Rivers                 Sr.        Fresno State

OL        Keegan Cryder              Jr.        Wyoming

OL        John Ojukwu                  Sr.        Boise State

OL        Jack Snyder                    Sr.        San José State

OL        Zachary Thomas             Sr.        San Diego State

OL        Jake Stetz                       Sr.        Boise State

TE        Cole Turner                    Sr.        Nevada

 

Defense

DL         Cade Hall                        Sr.        San José State

DL        Cameron Thomas           Jr.        San Diego State

DL        Scott Patchan                 Sr.        Colorado State

DL        Viliami Fehoko               Jr.        San José State

LB         Chad Muma                   Jr.        Wyoming

LB        Caden McDonald           Sr.        San Diego State

LB        Darius Muasau               So.       Hawai‘i

DB        Kekaula Kaniho              Sr.        Boise State

DB        Jerrick Reed II                 Sr.        New Mexico

DB        Cortez Davis                   Sr.        Hawai‘i

DB        Tre Jenkins                     Jr.        San José State

 

Specialists

P          Ryan Stonehouse           Sr.        Colorado State

PK        Brandon Talton              Jr.        Nevada

PR        Calvin Turner                  Sr.        Hawai‘i

KR        Savon Scarver                 Sr.        Utah State

 

Offensive Player of the Year:               Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year:               Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year:        Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State

Wyoming Cowboys football players in the NFL: Then and now

