Tim McGraw and Faith Hill launched their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour in New Orleans on Friday night (April 7), and the couple turned to social media to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses from their memorable evening.

The couple have been in rehearsals for the tour in recent days, and they've shared a few shots via Instagram as they prepared for their big debut at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. The new tour marks Hill's first full road trek in a decade, though the couple have played a Las Vegas residency in the interim.

McGraw shared the photo above to Instagram, showing the sold-out venue before the crowd arrived, and he also gave fans a flirty shot of his wife's behind in the dark as they waited to go onstage.

He shared another pic of himself just chilling in the dressing room prior to showtime, and after the show he posted a hilarious sped-up video of their reaction to the gig.

Hill shared a shot to Instagram of her sitting in a chair, bare-legged and with her legs drawn up in front of her as she prepared for the show, and after the concert was finished, she shared another backstage as she and her elated-looking husband made their way back to the dressing room with the caption, "Thank you New Orleans! #soul2soul."

The Soul2Soul Tour will run all the way through October, and the couple have just released a new single, "Speak to a Girl," which is the lead single from their first-ever joint album. That album is expected for release later in 2017, and both McGraw and Hill recently signed new deals with Sony Music Nashville. They debuted "Speak to a Girl" in a show-stopping live performance at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Match on the ACMs Red Carpet