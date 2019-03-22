Tim McGraw’s ‘Not a Moment Too Soon’ Tracks, Ranked

After his self-titled 1993 debut failed to make an impact on the country charts, Tim McGraw made up for lost time with its follow-up, Not a Moment Too Soon.

Curb

The March 22, 1994, release’s five Top 10 singles serve as musical time machines, taking listeners back to when platinum album sales were the norm for cowboy hat-wearing country singers. The other half of the album reminds fans that McGraw’s familiar vocal twang elevates songs that, for a lot of other stars, might be filed away as filler tracks.

Still, naturally, some of the songs from Not a Moment Too Soon are better than others. The Boot's ranking of the album's tracks favors the earliest hits by McGraw, one of the most accomplished entertainers of the past 25 years. Here are our favorites, from worst to best.