Choosing just a handful of songs for our Top 10 Tim McGraw Songs list is both easy and incredibly difficult. Since 1994, the singer has sold more than 40 million records and dominated the charts with over 30 No. 1 singles. Now, 20 years later, he’s had beyond eight million spins at radio, making him the most-played artist of the past decade in any genre of music.

In addition, McGraw has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 11 Country Music Association Awards, 10 American Music Awards, three People's Choice Awards ... the list goes on. On top of his hit country music resume, McGraw is also an accomplished actor, starring in 'Country Strong' (2010), 'The Blind Side' (2009), 'Four Christmases' (2008), 'The Kingdom' (2007), 'Flicka' (2006) and 'Friday Night Lights' (2004). Taste of Country honors the legend with a list of his ten most memorable songs, from the hit duet with Faith Hill on ‘It’s Your Love’ to his first smash, ‘Indian Outlaw' -- these are the Top 10 Tim McGraw songs.