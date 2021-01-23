As his duet with Tyler Hubbard on "Undivided" continues to resonate with fans, Tim McGraw is drawing a connection to one of his previous career-defining songs.

McGraw was on a cross-country road trip with his wife Faith Hill when Hubbard sent him "Undivided" just after writing it. The admittedly "technically challenged" McGraw pulled his car over at a gas station and listened to the song. One listen turned into several as McGraw kept it playing during the entire drive home.

"It immediately hit me right in the heart because it's easy to go down a dark path sometimes," McGraw shares during an appearance on the Today show. "What it did for me is it made me look in the mirror and check myself and see, 'Am I losing the light that I have with my music and what inspires me to make music, what inspires me to be involved with my community and teach my girls certain things?'"

The humility of "Undivided" also compelled McGraw to reflect on his 2016 hit "Humble and Kind." The lyrics of the song that Hubbard penned while quarantining on his bus with COVID-19 prompted him to look inward and hold himself to the standards that "Humble and Kind" represents.

"This song really made me check myself and say, 'Am I living up to what I sang five years ago in 'Humble and Kind?''And this was just an add-on to that to me," McGraw says.

The pair performed the uplifting song on the Tom Hanks-hosted Celebrating America special that aired Wednesday night (Jan. 20) after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration, with Hubbard adding that the singers are merely along for the ride as the impact of "Undivided" continues to grow.

"With every opportunity that comes our way, it's just a reminder that this song is bigger than us, anything is possible," Hubbard observes. "We're just honored to be able to share such a positive message to the world on such a large platform."

"Undivided" is currently in the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It will be featured on the deluxe edition of McGraw's latest album, Here on Earth, set for release in the spring of 2021.