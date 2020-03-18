In spite of the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it appears there is one happy camper in Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's household — their dog, Stromboli.

The country superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) to share a video of the family's Bracco Italiano dog howling alongside 21-year-old daughter Maggie, who recently returned from college at Stanford University. Several schools across the country have been shutting down the campus to students and transitioning to online classes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Stanford being one of them.

In the video, Maggie does her best to imitate a dog's howl, with the family pet following suit. "Stromboli is happy that Maggie is home from college!!!!! Video credit: DAD," the hitmaker writes alongside the silly clip. Watch the fun in the video at the top of the story.

On the music side, McGraw recently announced that he's re-signed with Big Machine Records ahead of the release of his new album, Here on Earth. He's currently scheduled for a tour of the same name that begins on July 10 and continues until Sept. 26. It includes two stadium shows with Luke Combs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sept. 12. Ingrid Andress and Midland will serve as opening acts for the duration of the tour.

A slew of tours and festivals have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Dan + Shay and Zac Brown Band, who have put their spring tour dates on hold. Additionally, Stagecoach Festival and Coachella have been moved from weekends in April to October, while Bonnaroo has been rescheduled from June to September. The ACM Awards will also take place in September, instead of their original April 5 broadcast date.

