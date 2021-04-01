The most played songs of 2021 are likely on this list of the Top 40 Country Songs for April 2021. Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and Jake Owen are among the stars you can count on to hear all year long.

Rhett's "What's Your Country Song" rises three spots to No. 4 during a month that his new album is set for release. Eric Church also has new music slated for April 2021 — lots of it, actually. The second single from the Heart & Soul trilogy of albums is called "Hell of a View," and you'll find it one tick beneath Rhett, but both of them trail a pair of country newcomers and a hairy country veteran.

Congratulations to Chris Stapleton for being No. 1 on this list of the Top 40 Country Songs. "Starting Over" is at, or nearing, the top of sales, streaming and airplay charts, and it more than passes our critic's test to nab the top spot. Do you agree?

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of April 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for April 2021:

40. Clay Walker, “Need a Bar Sometimes”

39. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

38. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

37. Heath Sanders, “Old School’s In”

36. Jameson Rodgers (Feat. Luke Combs), “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

35. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

34. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

33. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, “Shallow”

32. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

31. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

30. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

29. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

28. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

27. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

26. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

25. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

24. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s”

23. Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

22. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

21. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

20. Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

19. Blake Shelton, “Minimum Wage”

18. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

17. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

16. Brett Young, “Lady”

15. Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

14. Elvie Shane, “My Boy” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 12 SPOTS!

13. Keith Urban & Pink, “One Too Many”

12. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

11. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

10. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

9. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

8. Jake Owen, “Made for You”

7. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

6. Luke Combs, “Better Together”

5. Eric Church, “Hell of a View” — NEW HEART & SOUL ALBUMS COMING APRIL 16-23!

4. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song” — NEW COUNTRY AGAIN, SIDE A ALBUM COMING APRIL 30!

3. Niko Moon, “Good Time” -

2. Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

1. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

