Tulsi Leaves the Democrat Party, Montana’s Dr. Al Responds

We told you the news earlier in the week that former Democrat presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is LEAVING the Democrat Party.

Here is part of what she had to say: (full video below)

Tulsi Gabbard: I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.



We shared the audio on the radio Wednesday morning and got a great surprise phone call from Dr. Al Olszewski, who is now the Chairman of the Flathead County Republicans. Dr. Al also ran in the GOP primary for US House. Here's part of what he had to say about Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democrat party:

Dr. Al: If she was from Montana, she'd be from Butte. She'd be a Butte Democrat or she'd be a good FDR, Jack Kennedy type of Democrat from Eastern Montana who was in farming and ranching. So when she says all independent Democrats- you need to leave the party- she's talking to Montana Democrats and the Democrats of Eastern Montana. So what do you guys have to say?

Dr. Al then encouraged Montanans to vote for Republicans up and down the ticket, including for former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He says if Zinke's Democrat opponent was more moderate like Tulsi Gabbard, she would be speaking more like Tulsi. Instead, he says Tranel is "under the thumb of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. And that's the reason why you can't vote for that woman."

Full audio with Dr. Al on "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint":