Watch Out Big Sky. This Montana Town Is Coming For Your $15 Million Condos

There might be a new king of the (ski) hill in Montana luxury real estate. Big Sky has been home to the most expensive homes and condos in the state for so long, but it appears that another Montana town is stepping up it's game with $15 million condos.

Two big categories of Montana luxury real estate are: the big, gorgeous, sprawling ranch with river access and the exclusive, high-altitude world of ski-in ski-out private homes and condos. With that said, we may be moving to whatever the 'next level' is when it comes to prices of Montana's best real estate.

Now, TWO Montana ski towns are home to mountain condos with price tags of $14 and $15 million. For a condo. In Montana. Apparently we're here now, eh? It's no surprise that Big Sky has several real estate offerings in that price range...so which other Montana town is commanding that sort of money? Whitefish, Montana. Let's take a look, shall we?

The fancy Whitefish condo has a name - The Whitefish Residences Luxury Penthouse. As of this writing, it is currently listed/brokered by Glacier Sotheby's International Realty. Also, it appears that the project is not yet completed so any Realtor.com photos are renderings. Details listed below are directly from the condo's official listing.

PRICE: $15,000,000

BEDROOMS: 5

5 BATHROOMS: 6

6 SQUARE FEET: 5,130 square feet

5,130 square feet ADDRESS: 3900 Big Mountain Rd Ph 602, Whitefish, MT

3900 Big Mountain Rd Ph 602, Whitefish, MT PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

Condo HOA Fees: $5,558/month

$5,558/month PRICE PER SQUARE FOOT: $2,924

$2,924 GARAGE: 2 cars

2 cars YEAR BUILT: 2024

2024 Brokered by: Glacier Sotheby's International Realty

Details of the to-be-finished condo include: "Full service and amenity rich ski resort less than 30 feet from Chair 2. Featuring stunning views overlooking the Slopes, Valley and the Lake. 5br/6ba + bunk room/library. Gracious living/dining/kitchen with 5 decks and 2 private hot tubs! A private owner's pub, Après ski beach, movement studio, sauna, steam, a private ski lounge, parking, spacious private storage and more!"