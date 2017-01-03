When Disaster Hits You

My thoughts go out to the owners of JR's Repair which looks like it was wiped out by a fire this morning. I'm sure that they have insurance, but that's just the start of the rebuilding process.

Anybody in small business knows what a battle it is to be a self starter, then come up with the money to get the process rolling. then you have trouble finding good employees. And a laundry list of negative things that go along with being your own boss.

I hope they get back on their feet quickly, and get rebuilt in record time.