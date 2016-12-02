Denise Juneau says if kids go to preschool they are more likely to graduate and succeed as adults. So, here is my question. Why is it necessary now for kids to be in pre-school after age 3 or 4 in order to achieve or become successful, when virtually no one over the age of 35 went to 2 or 3 years of pre-school, had better work ethics and test scores were better?

To me it’s simple, priorities have changed and it’s easier to let the state teach social skills and manners rather than being a real parent. Then ask why people can’t be the parent that others use to be and you will also find the answer. So what do we do? Ask the government to step in so we don’t have to change. That result is why we are facing this predicament now and in the future. It’s sad...