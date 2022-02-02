Will Ammo Be Even Harder to Find in Montana?

They may not be able to take away your guns (yet, anyway). Instead, they're coming after your ammo supply.

That was one of the storylines SOFREP.com Editor in Chief Sean Spoonts said he was hearing about down at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas. SOFREP was interviewing former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) from our radio booth at the show, so I figured I would take advantage of the opportunity to interview the crew from SOFREP.

For those who don't know, SOFREP is a great website for those of you veterans and others out there who like to stay up to speed on military news.

Here's the full audio of my chat with Sean Spoonts back in January, which aired on our statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint."

Of all the interviews I did at the SHOT Show, that was the interview that led to a lot of follow up questions from listeners. They wanted to know about SOFREP, his take on Russia and Ukraine, and they especially wanted to hear about ammo shortages.

Stories on both topics have now been published at SOFREP.com.

On ammo shortages:

Sean Spoonts: We're talking to ammunition makers who are saying that they're having to import everything from overseas- primers from Italy and brass from overseas and Brazil and things like that. And now the administration is closing in export permits from these other countries so they can't import the stuff they need to make domestic ammunition.

Spoonts is skeptical that Russia will actually invade Ukraine:

Sean Spoonts: We also don't think the Russians have enough troops amassed on that border. You can only figure about 10 to 15% are actually combat troops. And the rest are all going to be logistics and supply. So if they've got 130,000 troops on the ground, that means they're going in with an offensive force of about 13 to 17,000 in a country the size of Texas. So we think it's a lot of saber rattling.

