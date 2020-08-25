The novel coronavirus quarantine has been productive for Wynonna Judd: She put together a covers EP while she's been at home at her Tennessee farm, and the world will get to hear it this fall.

Set for release on Oct. 30, Judd's Recollections EP is a collection of five covers: John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery," Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" and more. Each finds the singer — who first found fame as one-half of the Judds, a duo with her mother Naomi — letting her powerful voice loose on a classic track.

“I’ve learned a lot being at home these last few months,” Judd says. “When there’s no touring, no concerts, no band, no lights, no action, all that’s left is you and the song. All that’s left is your gift.”

Also among Recollections' songs is "King Bee," originally performed by blues musician and master harmonica player Slim Harpo. Judd shared that track on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Judd's husband, musician Cactus Moser, produced the Recollections EP. It's the singer's first project since 2016's Wynonna & the Big Noise. She signed with Anti- Records in early 2019, at the time sharing that she hoped to use her new record deal to "rediscover the reason I got into this business."

"I think there was a time in my career where I felt like I was having to oil the machine and keep it cranking," Judd says. "Now, I just want to really get away with as much as possible.”

Wynonna Judd's Recollections EP Tracklisting:

1. "I Hear You Knocking" (Fats Domino)

2. "King Bee" (Slim Harpo)

3. "Feeling Good" (Nina Simone)

4. "Angel From Montgomery" (John Prine)

5. "Ramble on Rose" (Grateful Dead)