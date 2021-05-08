10 Of My Favorite Salads In Billings

May is national salad month and I'm pretty excited. Now I would normally not really care, but since I have been on the Ideal Protein Diet, I have become quite the salad connoisseur, and the fact that eating more fresh veggies and salad is just overall healthier for you. I for one love a great salad bar and I'm over the moon that some of the restaurants and cafes are starting to offer their salad bars again. I'm not a picky eater, as you may know, hence the reason I went on a diet, but there are a few things that are a must on a good salad for me and a few things that are a big fat no on my salad.

Let's start with things I love on my salad, hard boiled eggs, avocado, tomato, peppers (I prefer red, yellow and orange over green), cucumbers, bacon crumbles, mushrooms, onion (prefer purple over white or yellow) and cheese ( you have to have the cheese), the cheese can range from cottage, shredded, sliced or crumbles. I also like walnuts, peanuts, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds on certain salads. Things that I do not necessarily like like on salad, black beans, celery & shredded carrots, though if they're on there, it's not the end of the world, except black beans, not going to eat them, I'm not sure why, just never been my favorite.

I would also like to give honorable mentions to the salads at The Montana Brew Pub, The High Horse Saloon and Soup & Such. What are some of your favorite salads and what do you absolutely feel doesn't go on a salad?

