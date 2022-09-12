Your chance to win cash—up to $30,000—kicks off on Monday, September 19th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted with cash to fill your bank AND your gas tank? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash.

1. Make a List

We're giving out a Grand Prize of $30,000 and 10 (TEN!) daily prizes of $100 during the contest.

How would you spend your cash? Make a list of all the ways you'd make $30,000 work for you and get to daydreaming about that Grand Prize! Would you go to the Bahamas? Head off on a major shopping spree? Finally pay off your student loans?

via GIPHY

Maybe you need a quick Target trip or a lil' Shien haul--or maybe you need to fill up your gas tank without breaking the bank. We've got you covered there, too! We're giving out TEN (yes, TEN) daily prizes of $100.

Make sure you're listening for the codes you need to Win Cash daily until the contest ends Friday, October 14th.

2. Rehearse Your Reaction

How hyped will you be when you Win Cash? Will you let out a scream? Drop an OMG? Start practicing now so you're ready to W-I-N!

3. Download Our App

You don't want to miss any of your 10 daily codes for your shot to Win Cash (up to $30,000!), so download our app now. With our free app, you'll be able to listen to us anytime, anywhere. Who doesn't love being able to tune in to their favorite radio station? And who doesn't love a chance to Win Cash?

4. Schedule Swimming Lessons

The first Win Cash code you need to enter the contest drops the morning of September 19th. Score that $30,000 Grand Prize and get your Scrooge McDuck on!

5. Share the Love

Tell your friends and family to get in on the Win Cash action and remind them that if they win, they'd better slide a few dollars your way. You can share some of your winnings with the fam or keep it all to yourself (we don't judge)!

Let everyone know about their chance to get this bag—from your 3rd cousin to your bestie back in 3rd grade—and then get ready to Win Cash. The more the merrier, especially when it comes to cold hard cash.

6. Dump the Pump

You know what you could do with that $30,000 Grand Prize? Buy a new electric car and never have to worry about gas prices again!

via GIPHY

If you're not ready to switch to an all-electric ride, you could still upgrade your whip with that $30,000 Grand Prize! New tires? Check! Finally fixing those squeaky brakes? You got it! You could even buy 30,000 Lil' Trees air fresheners and smell like pine all the time!

7. Get Crackin'

Crack your knuckles and get hyped to type! You'll need to enter our daily codes for your shot at winning the $30,000 Grand Prize or one of TEN Daily $100 Prizes.

You can Win Cash beginning Monday, September 19. We'll give you TEN codes every weekday through Friday, October 14. 20 days, 10 codes a day—that's 200 entries for you to Win Cash.

via GIPHY

8. Listen to Your Favorite Radio Station

Goes without saying: if you wanna Win Cash, you've got to tune in! Make sure we're #1 on your presets so you never miss an entry opportunity. You can listen through our app and on our website, too.

9. Manifest That Money

Say it with us: I deserve this cash. We don't know if manifestation actually works, but what's the harm in reminding yourself that you deserve to Win Cash?

10. Remember the Basics

Win Cash starts Monday, September 19, and ends Friday, October 14. We will drop 10 codes every weekday that you'll use to enter the contest. Every time you enter, you have a shot at winning a Grand Prize of $30,000 or you could win one of TEN daily $100 prizes.

