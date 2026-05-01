On Wednesday, May 6, everyone in Montana named Mike can get a free sandwich at Firehouse Subs. I love this for three reasons... my name is Michael, I really enjoy sandwiches, and free stuff is awesome.

Anyone named Michael, Mike, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, or Michaela can get a free medium (8-inch) Steak & Cheese Melt at any of the four Firehouse Subs locations in Montana. No purchase necessary. Just bring your ID.

Firehouse Subs Montana locations include:

Billings - 595 Main St in the Heights

Billings - 2950 King Ave West

Bozeman - 751 W Grant St

Bozeman - 867 S. 29th Avenue #104

Apparently, the Missoula Firehouse Subs is "temporarily closed" per Google, and it's no longer on the Firehouse Subs Store Locator.

Read More: Is Tourism Bad For Montana?

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Are they trolling another popular sandwich shop?

When I first saw this clickbait-ish free-sandwich promotion headline online, I thought, surely this must be at Jersey Mike's. I mean, that would seem to make more sense, right?

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As it turns out, the President of Firehouse Subs is also named Mike. Mike Hancock. In a press release regarding the free Steak and Cheese Melt for everybody named Mike, he said,

We're proud of this sub – the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll. Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there. Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off.

Still, one has to wonder if this promo isn't just a teeny-tiny troll on its sub sandwich competitor, Jersey Mike's.

There are probably a dozen "Mikes" or "Michaels" here. Photo by Nicholas Green on Unsplash There are probably a dozen "Mikes" or "Michaels" here. Photo by Nicholas Green on Unsplash loading...

How many Mikes are in the US?

There are a ton of people named Michael. According to MyNameStats.com, there are roughly FOUR MILLION guys with that name, making it the 5th most popular name in the USA.

If everyone named Mike takes advantage of this freebie on May 6, the company will give away a whopping $42,360,000 in free sandwiches (based on the Billings price of $10.59 x 4M). WOW. That's not counting all of the Miguels, Michelles, and Michaela's.