Over $144 Million to Montana Airports in Next 5 Years

The recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will designate $144 million for 69 airports throughout Montana, according to Senator Jon Tester. The money will be spread out over five years and includes the first payments in 2022.

In a news release, Senator Tester mentioned the Ravalli County Airport in Hamilton, which has been undergoing a major runway extension and improvement project this year. The airport is one of many airports that will get $159,000 in the 2022 funding. The total for the full five years for Hamilton will be $790,000.

Tester said, "Ravalli County Airport is essential to keeping Hamilton connected and Ravalli County's economy strong. This funding from my bipartisan infrastructure package will ensure that our airports can make urgently needed repairs, continue to grow and support Montana travel, and create good paying jobs in the process."

The other airports will be able to use the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) money to work on runways and taxiways, as well as other improvements to terminals and gates.

The airport in Hamilton needed to separate the runway farther from the taxiway and hangers, requiring major land purchases and earthwork in order to also extend the runway to better service private jets and US Forest Service firefighting aircraft. The airport was closed for a number of weeks this past spring and summer in order to construct the new runway, adding 1,000 feet to its length.

The small airports in the state will get either $159,000 or $110,000 in 2022. That includes airports in Stevensville, Cut Bank, Eureka, Big Sandy, Townsend, Polson and Ronan. The larger airports will pick up a few more dollars. As an example, the Missoula International Airport, which will be opening a new terminal next year, will get $3,433,751. Billings Logan Airport will receive $3,736,000 and Bozeman is expecting over $4 million.

