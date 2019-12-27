The country music community has grown in 2019, 10 precious fingers and toes at a time. Numerous country artists have welcomed babies to their family this year.

Steve Moakler and his wife Gracie were the first country couple to expand their family in 2019: Their first child, a son named Jackson, was born early in January. Superstars Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean have both welcomed children this year as well.

Which other country artists grew their families in 2019? Scroll through the photo gallery below to learn all about this year's new arrivals.