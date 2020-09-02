Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay and more have been added to the performance lineup for the 2020 ACM Awards. They're among seven new additions to the show, announced on Wednesday (Sept. 2) by the Academy of Country Music.

Also among the newly announced performers are Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen. Each of the seven acts will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Previously announced 2020 ACM Awards performers include Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, among others. Four of this year's five Entertainer of the Year nominees are set to perform, with Carrie Underwood as the only remaining nominee not announced for a performance slot. A full list of currently announced awards show performers is below.

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris lead all nominees with five nominations apiece, but Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay have four. Of that group, only Shelton has not been announced as a performer.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

2020 ACM Awards Performers:

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

