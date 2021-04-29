Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday (April 29). Gabby Barrett leads in country music, having earned nine nominations this year.

In fact, Barrett's 2021 BBMAs nominations — in Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album, Top Country Song and five other all-genre categories — make her the most-nominated woman at the awards show, too. She's also up for Top New Artist, plus four song-focused awards, all for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on her song "I Hope."

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay are also among the country artists nominated in all-genre or non-country-specific 2021 Billboard Music Awards categories. Morgan Wallen is, too, but don't expect to see him at the show: Despite earning six nominations due to his chart success, Billboard has opted not to include him in the broadcast after he was caught on video using a racist slur earlier this year.

The full list of country nominees at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is below. Nominees and winners, per Billboard, "are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data," though there are two fan-voted categories at the awards show this year. The eligibility period for 2021 in March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set for May 23. They'll air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on NBC beginning at 8PM ET.

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Together”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What's Poppin”

