Four star-packed collaborations and more performances will highlight the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The network announced the first round of performers for the annual awards show on Wednesday (May 19).

The collaborations planned for the 2021 CMT Music Awards are Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight, Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris and JP Saxe and Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Additionally, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs have been announced as solo performers.

Morris and Saxe recently released a duet, "Line By Line," while Lambert, Ingram and Randall dropped a full album, The Marfa Tapes, in early May. BROS and Bentley released a song together, "Burning Man," in 2018, but the press release from CMT does not offer any further details about what each pairing will perform.

Additional performers, as well as presenters, for the 2021 CMT Music Awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Winners are determined by fan voting, which is open through June 1 at 3PM ET at CMT.com.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set for June 9 at 8PM ET, and will air live on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. The show, which is being co-hosted this year by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, traditionally takes place in Nashville each June, usually serving as an unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest; however, the annual four-day festival will not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

