Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton + More to Perform on PBS’ Fourth of July Celebration

For the second time in 2021, both Alan Jackson and Mickey Guyton will take the stage in the name of patriotism. The two performed during the National Memorial Day Concert and will soon take the stage for A Capital Fourth.

A Capital Fourth is PBS' annual Fourth of July television special. In 2021, it'll celebrate the United States' 254th birthday by bringing performers and viewers together under the themes of love, hope and patriotism. Singer and former Miss America Vanessa Williams will host the event.

In addition to Jackson and Guyton, A Capitol Fourth will include performances by “It's Five O' Clock Somewhere” singer Jimmy Buffett, country singer and lead vocalist of Sugarland Jennifer Nettles, and country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen. Additionally, Grammy-winning singer songwriter Cynthia Erivo, a cappella group Pentatonix, actor Auli’I Cravalho, Grammy winners Train, “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer Gladys Knight, Broadway stars Ali Stroker and Laura Osnes, the National Symphonic Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly and opera singer Renee Fleming will all perform.

A Capitol Fourth, now in its 41st year, will honor military servicepeople and their families, and their contributions to the U.S. In addition to the performances, viewers can also expect an epic fireworks display.

"As families and friends reunite and the county begins to open up this Fourth of July, we plan to bring you an exciting program with the greatest fireworks display in the nation, performances by the biggest stars and patriotic favorites," says executive producer Michael Colbert.

A Capital Fourth will air at 8PM ET on Sunday (July 4) on PBS. The event can also be heard on NPR member stations nationwide, will also be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and the PBS website. Following the broadcast, it will be available on demand for a limited time.

