Four “Presumptively Positive” Coronavirus Cases in Montana
Governor Steve Bullock confirms that there are now four "presumptively positive" Coronavirus cases in Montana, including one Yellowstone County patient.
According to the press release, the Department of Public Health and Human Services has tested 107 people through the Montana Health Public Laboratory. The following four Montanans tested positive for COVID-19 by MTPHL:
- Man in his 40s from Gallatin County.
- Woman in her 50s from Yellowstone County.
- Man in his 50s from Silver Bow County.
- Man in his 50s from Lewis and Clark County.
We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising. As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions. -Gov. Steve Bullock
The positive tests were confirmed Friday evening (3/13) by DPHHS, and are considered presumptively positive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.
According to the press release, persons tested for COVID-19 include:
- those who have symptoms of concern AND may have traveled to an area experiencing community transmission, OR
- are symptomatic and a close contact to a known or suspected case in the past 14 days, OR
- are exhibiting symptoms of a compatible illness without other cause after medical examination.
-Patients tested may not have been under monitoring at the time of testing.
