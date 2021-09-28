Zac Brown Band lead singer Zac Brown reveals that he's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, is canceling four Comeback Tour stops slated for this weekend.

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown writes on Instagram. The note mentions nothing about the severity of his symptoms nor if anyone else from his band and crew has tested positive.

"The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first," he adds.

Refunds are available for four shows, all set to occur Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York. Brown ends his note with a promise to resume the tour after he has finished the CDC-mandated quarantine.

"As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback," he notes.

The Zac Brown Band were among the first to cancel their tour in spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of day-to-day life in America. In a tearful message to fans, he pleaded with people to take the virus seriously, admitting he had to lay off a significant portion of his team.

Since touring resumed this summer, there have been more cancelations than usual, but not widespread cancelations, as was the case last summer and fall. Beginning next month, two major concert promoters (Live Nation and AEG) will require either full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter their events. Many venues nationwide have already begun taking the same steps, hoping to minimize outbreaks.

Followers of the Zac Brown Band Instagram page were largely supportive of the band's decision, with nearly everyone wishing him well or asking about a show after the Oct. 3 date. The Comeback Tour is in support of the "Same Boat" singer's new album The Comeback, set for Oct. 15.