Chris Lane Tests Positive for the Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Chris Lane is the latest country star to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis. The "Fill Them Boots" singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 17), explaining that he was "praying the rest of the family doesn't get it" (quote via People.)

Lane's family includes his wife, Lauren Bushnell, and six-month-old son, Dutton. The couple are being particularly cautious about their baby boy because they know firsthand how scary it is to have a newborn experiencing a health crisis. When he was just a few weeks old, a virus sent Dutton to the hospital for a full work-up and spinal tap. Thankfully, it was just a cold, and he recovered quickly.

While Lane has to quarantine away from his baby boy until he's no longer contagious, it seems that Dutton is happy and healthy thus far: Bushnell's Instagram Stories show him hanging out on the couch, babbling and cooing away with a decked-out Christmas tree in the background.

Lane also shared with fans that his bout with COVID-19 is thanks to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. It's also a breakthrough case, and the singer's wife said earlier this year that both she and her husband had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Per People, the two-dose vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer appear to be less effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, although the booster shot will help prevent against infection.

Lane is one of a slew of country stars to battle the COVID-19 coronavirus; most recently, Brett Eldredge pushed two stops on his Glow Live Tour after contracting a breakthrough case. Dan + Shay also scrapped a handful of shows this fall after experiencing some positive COVID-19 cases in their camp; Zac Brown Band, Mark Chesnutt and David Allan Coe have all been affected by the virus in recent months, too.

As of now, though, Lane's COVID-19 diagnosis isn't interfering with his Fill Them Boots Tour. The run broke for the holiday season after an Austin, Texas, show on Nov. 21, and it'll resume on Jan. 13 in Boston, Mass.